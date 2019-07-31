Adair County High School student Reilly Wells graduates from The Center for Rural Development’s 2019 Class of Rogers Scholars

Adair County High School student Reilly Wells graduated this summer from The Center for Rural Development’s 2019 Rogers Scholars program.

Rogers Scholars—The Center’s flagship youth program—is an intensive one-week summer program that provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for high school students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky to help seize their potential as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.

The program was established through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) that “no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future.”

Wells attended the second summer session of the Rogers Scholars program held July 14-19 on the campus of Morehead State University.

“We have had another incredible year with the Rogers Scholars program. Students from throughout Southern and Eastern Kentucky have come together to build their leadership and entrepreneurial skills and focus on community service to make their communities, and this region, a better place to live,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center for Rural Development. “I cannot wait to see what the future holds for this talented young group of leaders.”

Wells is the daughter of Chris Wells and Amy Thompson-Wells of Columbia.

Sixty-five high school students from 45 Kentucky counties were selected to attend the 2019 Class of Rogers Scholars. Each graduate earns potential access to exclusive college scholarship opportunities from some of the state’s top-ranked colleges and universities. To be eligible, students must complete a community service project in their hometown within one year after completing the Rogers Scholars program.