Adair County invited to give input on foster care system in virtual town hall on July 23

FRANKFORT, Ky., July 16, 2020 – Adair County is invited to a virtual town hall meeting on July 23 to discuss improving outcomes for Kentucky children and families involved in the state foster care system. It will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon and registration is required.

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards are hosting eight regional meetings between July 20-31. The forums are among the reforms called for in House Bill 1, which was passed in 2018 to address issues with foster care and adoption. The legislation requires CFCRBs to offer regional forums at least twice a year to get public input on the foster care system.

In addition to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the child welfare system, discussions at the virtual meetings will focus on local services, child safety and well-being and barriers to placing children in permanent homes. Specific case information will not be discussed due to confidentiality.

Register here. Individuals who are unable to attend a virtual meeting may complete a survey here.

Feedback from the meetings will be reported to the Kentucky CFCRB and will be included in the board’s annual recommendations to the governor, legislature and Supreme Court of Kentucky.

Questions and comments should be emailed to the Kentucky CFCRB at cfcrb@kycourts.net.