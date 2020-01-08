Adair County man airlifted after crashing into creek

On Wednesday, Jan. 8 around 3:30 a.m., the Adair County Sheriff’s office

responded to a single vehicle accident with injury 18.2 miles out on Hwy. 206.

A preliminary investigation determined that Nelson Burton, 30, of Columbia was operating a 2008 Chrysler west bound and lost control of his vehicle, skidding

sideways off the roadway.

The vehicle struck a tree on the driver side and then an earth embankment on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The vehicle came to rest up right in a creek. Burton was air lifted from the

scene by Airmed to University of Kentucky Hospital for his injuries.

Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Padgett is the investigating officer and was assisted at the scene by Columbia-Adair County Volunteer Fire Department, Knifley Volunteer Fire Department and Adair County EMS.