Adair County man arrested on drug charges

William Loy of Columbia was arrested on drug charges March 10 after a traffic stop.

Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Joey Keith initiated a traffic stop at 9:59 p.m. on a 1997 Jeep, driven by Loy. He was stopped on Baker Street.

Drugs were suspected to be in the vehicle and a search found what was believed to be methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia, such as pipes and scales.

Loy, 27, was arrested for reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first degree; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Loy was arrested and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.