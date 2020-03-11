Adair County man arrested on drug charges after search of residence

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence off of Sherry Trace Road, approximately 11 miles east of Columbia around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11.

Sheriff Josh Brockman and Deputy Brandon Hitch were responding to complaints that had been filed at the Sheriff’s Office in reference to possible drug activity at that location.

Upon a search of the residence, methamphetamine and paraphernalia were located and seized.

Joshua Montville, 26, of Columbia was arrested by Deputy Hitch on charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Probation and Parole officers.