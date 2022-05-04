Adair County man arrested on felony assault charges

Paul Stuchell, 52, of Adair County was arrested Monday after being involved in an altercation with another male on Flatwoods Road.

Adair County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a disturbance around 4:30 p.m. at a residence, some 13 miles north of Columbia. When deputies arrived, they found Stuchell had assaulted another male with a wood stick. The victim was transported to T.J. Health for treatment.

Stuchell was arrested on assault charges, second degree; and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail. Deputy Kenny Perkins is investigating the incident