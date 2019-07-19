Adair County man arrested on felony drug charges after traffic stop by sheriff K-9 unit

At approximately 1 a.m. on Friday, July 19, Majid Alshaheen, 26, of Columbia was arrested after sheriff’s deputy Josh Durbin initiated a traffic stop on Callahan Loop in the Knifley community.

K-9 Nitro alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics in the vehicle, and the subsequent search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine.

Alshaheen was arrested and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance first degree methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating on a suspended license.

The Adair County Sheriff’s office is continuing investigation.