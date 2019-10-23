Adair county man arrested on methamphetamine charges

At 8:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, K-9 Deputy Josh Durbin, Deputy Joey Keith and Sheriff Josh Brockman responded to a residence off Guthrie street.

The Sheriff’s office had received complaints of suspected drug activity in the area.

Upon arriving at the residence in question, they made contact with Justin Wallace, 37 of Columbia. Wallace was found to be under the influence and in possession of methamphetamine.

Wallace was arrested by K-9 Deputy Josh Durbin and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of public intoxication and possession of methamphetamine. The Adair Sheriffs Office is continuing investigation.