Adair County man receives 21 years in prison for repeated drug charges

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, Michael Dewayne Corbin, age 43, was sentenced by Adair Circuit Judge Judy Vance Murphy for several drug-related offenses. Judge Murphy accepted the recommendation of Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Wright and sentenced Corbin to a total of 21 years in prison for his crimes, which occurred in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Adair County Deputy Sheriff Josh Durbin first charged Corbin with Manufacturing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and other crimes in Nov. 2017, following an investigation on L. Hancock Road. Later, on Feb. 2, 2018, Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Begley and Deputies Brandon Hitch and Derek Padgett with the Adair County Sheriff’s Department arrested Corbin on an indictment warrant related to the Nov. 2017 charges. At the time of the arrest in Feb. 2018, Corbin was found to be in possession of multiple baggies of methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, and other items of drug paraphernalia, and was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine). Corbin later appeared in Adair Circuit Court on March 26, 2019, and pled guilty to the 2017 and 2018 charges and agreed to a recommended sentence of ten (10) years in prison on each case. Following the entry of his guilty plea, Corbin was released on bond pending final sentencing. Adair County Deputy Sheriff Justin Cross arrested Corbin on Apr. 12, 2019, after finding him in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine in Columbia. Cross later presented evidence regarding his investigation to the Adair County Grand Jury, resulting in an indictment charging Corbin with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and with being a Persistent Felony Offender.

When Corbin appeared in court this past Tuesday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Wright recommended that the sentences on the 2017 and 2018 cases be served consecutively based on Corbin’s conduct while on bond awaiting final sentencing. Wright further recommended an additional year in prison for the 2019 offense. Judge Murphy agreed with Wright’s recommendation and imposed a total sentence of twenty-one years in prison and Judge Murphy denied probation.

Wright commended the Kentucky State Police and the Adair County Sheriff’s Department for their continued efforts to combat the drug epidemic in Adair County. Wright said, “thanks to the joint efforts of officers with these agencies, another drug dealer will be removed from our community for a long time.”