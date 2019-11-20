Adair County Middle School homecoming is Thursday

Adair County Middle School will have its homecoming before basketball game Thursday, Nov. 21. Homecoming is at 5:15 p.m.

Homecoming court includes Mr. and Miss ACMS are Corey Burton and Ellie Cheatham; Mr. and Miss 8th grade are Carter White and Arieana Jones; Mr. and Miss 7th grade are Peter Mendoza and Jayla Galarza; Mr. and Miss 6th grade are Alex McGuffin, Kinzlee Akin and Chelsea Bennett. Homecoming candidates are: representing Boys’ Baseball is Jake McQueary; Girls Softball is Natalie Fudge (Not Pictured); Boys’ Basketball is Camden Burton; Girls’ Basketball is Hannah West; Swim Team is Luke Rich; Girls’ Volleyball is Kylee Cowan; Football is Bryon Rodgers; Cheerleading is Amber Said; Pep Club are Jakeb Lacy and Abby Cowan; Sources of Strength Team are Blane Bardin and Allie Brown; FFA are Bode Richard and Sarai Collins; STLP are Malakai Horton and Kailey Roberts; Track are Neo Carpenter and Gracie Janes; and ROTC are Brenton Billingsley and Gracie Janes.