Adair County Community Voice

Without YOU We'd Be Speechless!

Adair County Middle School homecoming is Thursday

by

Adair County Middle School will have its homecoming before basketball game Thursday, Nov. 21. Homecoming is at 5:15 p.m.

Homecoming court includes Mr. and Miss ACMS are Corey Burton and Ellie Cheatham; Mr. and Miss 8th grade are Carter White and Arieana Jones; Mr. and Miss 7th grade are Peter Mendoza and Jayla Galarza; Mr. and Miss 6th grade are Alex McGuffin, Kinzlee Akin and Chelsea Bennett. Homecoming candidates are: representing Boys’ Baseball is Jake McQueary; Girls Softball is Natalie Fudge (Not Pictured); Boys’ Basketball is Camden Burton; Girls’ Basketball is Hannah West; Swim Team is Luke Rich; Girls’ Volleyball is Kylee Cowan; Football is Bryon Rodgers; Cheerleading is Amber Said; Pep Club are Jakeb Lacy and Abby Cowan; Sources of Strength Team are Blane Bardin and Allie Brown; FFA are Bode Richard and Sarai Collins; STLP are Malakai Horton and Kailey Roberts; Track are Neo Carpenter and Gracie Janes; and ROTC are Brenton Billingsley and Gracie Janes.