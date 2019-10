Sixth Grade Students of the Month are:

Left to Right-Angelica Bell-Reading; Thomas Erler-Social Studies; Mallorie Trammell-Math; Alexis Gaskins-Reading; Kenda Isaacs-Science; Addison Spoon-Math; Anekah Albrektson-Science; Jace Miller-Social Studies; and Fernando Sanchez-Garcia-Band. Congratulations to this great group of students who show ACMS PRIDE everyday!