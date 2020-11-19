Adair County Public Library offers curbside service only through Dec. 13

This service plan is in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order on November 18th. This service plan begins November 20th and ends December 13th unless a new order is issued or Adair is still a red county.

The library will provide curbside service only. Patrons can call or email their requests and we will have them ready for pick up on the curbside pick-up table outside the library. Please call 270-384-2472 or email adaircountypubiclibrary@gmail.com. You can access the card catalog at adaircpl.booksys.net.

If patrons need copies or faxes, they can email those documents to us and we will copy and fax them, then place their originals on the curbside pick-up table. At this time, we cannot take any copies or faxes in person. Those documents and copies can be emailed to adaircountypubliclibrary@gmail.com. Please have correct change for these services. Call 270-384-2472 and someone can give you more details.

Because building access is limited to staff only, computer use will be suspended for this time period.