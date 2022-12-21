The Adair County Recycling Center will be reopening next Tuesday, December 27, 2022 to accept recyclables. The Adair County Fiscal Court is excited to provide this service to the community as it has been greatly missed by many and there is a noticeable difference in our waste since it has been closed.

They ask that everyone be patient as we have a new Recycling Director and Christmas is always busy with cardboard and paper. Normal business hours will be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Included is a list of acceptable goods here to and want to stress NO GARBAGE! This is not a garbage service it is to keep items out of the garbage and our environment so please review the acceptable items and lets all do what we can to keep the recycling center open for years to come.

Submitted by Adair County Fiscal Court Clerk, Bridget Compton