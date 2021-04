Adair County School Board meets April 22

BOARD AGENDA

APRIL 22, 2021

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

ADAIR COUNTY BOARD CONFERENCE ROOM

6:00 P.M.

**Meeting called to order**

***Superintendent Dr. Stephens and Adair County Board Members will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance***

***Prayer***

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

APPROVAL OF TREASURER’S REPORT

APPROVAL OF PAYMENT OF BILLS

APPROVAL OF PAY APP #6 FOR JENKINS-ESSEX CONSTRUCTION FOR THE ADAIR COUNTY PRIMARY CENTER PRESCHOOL ADDITION PROJECT IN THE AMOUNT OF $89,340.00

APPROVAL OF PAY APP #3 FOR JENKINS-ESSEX CONSTRUCTION FOR THE ADAIR COUNTY SOFTBALL/BASEBALL ADDITION PROJECT IN THE AMOUNT OF $103,850.00

APPROVAL OF CHANGE ORDER #1 TO DIRECT PURCHASE ORDER FOR NUCOR/VULCRAFT WHICH CANCELS THEIR CONTRACT OUT TO $0—JOISTS AND DECKING ARE NO LONGER BEING USED DUE TO PRICE AND TIMELINE

APPROVAL OF A LETTER FROM JENKINS-ESSEX EXPLAINING THE ABOVE CHANGE ORDER TO DIRECT PURCHASE ORDER FOR NUCOR/VULCRAFT AND CHANGE ORDER #2 TO THE JENKINS-ESSEX CONTRACT

APPROVAL OF CHANGE ORDER #2 TO THE JENKINS-ESSEX CONTRACT WHICH ADDS THE AMOUNT FOR PRE-TAX MATERIALS FROM DE-AM-RON IN THE AMOUNT OF $7,483.00.00

APPROVAL OF THE ADAIR COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION SCHOOL FOOD SERVICE DEPARTMENT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SUMMER FEEDING PROGRAM THROUGH 2021

APPROVAL TO ACCEPT BIDS FOR THE SERVING LINES FOR ADAIR COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL AND ADAIR COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

APPROVAL TO DECLARE TECHNOLOGY ITEMS AS JUNK FOR DISPOSAL OR RECYCLING

APPROVAL FOR ACHS CHOIR TO TRAVEL TO ORLANDO, FLORIDA, DECEMBER 2021, PENDING COVID RESTRICTIONS

APPROVAL OF THE 2021-2022 SCHOOL ACTIVITY FUNDS BUDGET ACKNOWLEDGMENT OF PERSONNEL ACTION

REGULAR AGENDA

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT

PUBLIC COMMENTS

APPROVAL OF MONTHLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – Renae Smith

BUILDINGS AND GROUNDS UPDATE – Steve Burton

APPROVAL OF BOYS BASKETBALL SHOOTING MACHINE IN THE AMOUNT OF $4,400.00 TO $4,800.00 – Dr. Stephens

APPROVAL TO INCREASE STIPEND FOR BAND DIRECTOR FOR THE 2021-2022 SCHOOL YEAR AND AN INCREASE IN STIPEND AND WORK DAYS FOR THE ASSISTANT BAND DIRECTOR FOR THE 2021–2022 SCHOOL YEAR – Dr. Stephens

DISCUSSION/APPROVAL OF BOARD ATTORNEY FOR SCHOOL YEAR JULY 1, 2021-June 30 2022 – -Renae Smith

APPROVAL TO APPROVE THE TENTATIVE BUDGET FOR THE 2021-2022 – Renae Smith

APPROVAL OF THE COMPREHENSIVE IMPROVEMENT PLAN FOR THE ADAIR COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR THE 2021-2022 SCHOOL YEAR. – -PHYLLIS CURRY

APPROVAL OF THE NTI LEARNING PLAN FOR THE ADAIR COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR THE 2021-2022 SCHOOL YEAR. – PHYLLIS CURRY