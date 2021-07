Adair County School District officials announced today they will be holding a vaccine clinic Friday, July 30, for children 12 years of age and older.

The clinic, which is open to the public and does not require an appointment, will run from 12 noon to 5 p.m. at Adair County High School.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

For more information, contact the school district at 270-384-2476.