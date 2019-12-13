STILL AT LARGE: Adair County Sheriff’s Office obtains warrants for the arrest of armed robbery suspects at Dollar General Store

On Dec. 12 at 8:14 a.m. an unknown white male entered into the Dollar General store located at 7775 Campbellsville Road in Adair County.

Upon entering, he went behind the counter produced a handgun and demanded cash.

The suspect and a female driver then fled toward Taylor County in a silver Chevrolet Equinox where they stole two additional vehicles.

The Adair County Sheriff’s office has sworn out warrants this morning, Dec. 13, with Adair County Attorney Jennifer Hutchison Corbin for the arrest of Timothy Smith, age 34 and Brittni Smith, age 31 of Evansville, Ind.

The warrants are for armed robbery, 1st degree.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Wright has authorized full extradition of Timothy Smith and Brittni Smith, who are married, to be brought back to Adair County to face these charges wherever they are caught.

Adair County Chief Deputy Justin Cross and Sheriff Josh Brockman are investigating the incident and were assisted by Kentucky State Police and Campbellsville Police Officer Ryan Jewel.