Adair County teenager arrested after single vehicle ATV collision

Two Adair County teenagers were involved in an ATV collision that resulted in an arrest for one and serious injuries for the other.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Jonathan Paull investigated a single vehicle collision that occurred just after midnight on May 2 on Bridgeport Keltner Road, located 5 miles north of Edmonton.

Eighteen-year-old Braxton Coomer of Columbia was operating a 2015 Polaris Razor east bound on KY Hwy. 544 when he dropped off the shoulder of the roadway, lost control, struck a tree and overturned several times.

Coomer was arrested and charged with DUI 1st offense less than 21 years of age. He was lodged in the Barren County Jail.

A juvenile passenger was air lifted to the University of Louisville Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. Coomer and the juvenile were not wearing helmets or a seat belt.

Trooper Paull was assisted at the scene by the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Department, Barren/Metcalfe County EMS, and Summershade, Edmonton and North Metcalfe Fire Departments.