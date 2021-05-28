Adair County to host baseball, softball district contests

Adair County High School will host the 2021 20th District Baseball and Softball tournaments.

The baseball tournament begins Saturday, May 29th, at 1:30 p.m. with Campbellsville facing Adair County. Taylor County will play Marion County at 4:30 p.m. The championship game will be Monday, May 31st, at 4 p.m.

The softball tournament will start Monday, May 31st, at 11 a.m. with Marion County and Adair County. Taylor County will play Campbellsville at 1:30 p.m. The championship game will be June 1st at 5 p.m.

Tickets for all games can be found by going to https://tinyurl.com/adairtickets or by visiting the ACHS website. Tickets are required for all fans, including Adair County fans.

Questions about the district tournaments may be directed to Brent Campbell, athletics director, at 270-384-2751 or by email at brent.campbell@adair.kyschools.us.