Adair County woman arrested by Sheriff’s office on Methamphetamine charges

On Monday, Dec. 2, at 8:16 p.m., Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Joey Keith initiated a traffic stop on KY Hwy. 80 East.

Joanna Logsdon, 31, was operating a 2002 Toyota when she was stopped for driving violations.

Roadside interview and investigation led Deputy Keith to believe there was illegal narcotics in vehicle and Methamphetamine was located in a vehicle during a search.

As a result of the stop, Logsdon was arrested and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of possession of controlled substance first degree Methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Adair County Sheriffs Office is continuing the investigation.