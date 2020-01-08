Adair County woman arrested for drug charges

On Jan. 7 at 6:29 p.m., Adair County Sheriff deputies Josh Durbin, drug K-9 Nitro and Brandon Hitch were investigating a complaint in the Millerfield community in Adair County.

A search of the residence resulted in deputies locating methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, hydrocodone and drug paraphernalia.

Shallan Bailey, 35, of Columbia was arrested by K-9 Deputy Josh Durbin and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of possession of controlled substance 1st degree cocaine, possession of controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree hydrocodone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputy Durbin and Deputy Hitch are continuing the investigation.