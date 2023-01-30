Adair County Woman Arrested for Identity Theft

An Adair County woman identified with the help of the public is now facing multiple felony charges.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into the theft of identity and fraudulent use of the victim’s credit card. The victim’s credit cards and checks were stolen on Jan. 24, 2023. The victim’s credit cards were then used in at least five locations with checks cashed at one bank and attempted at another.

A picture of the suspect was sent out to all media outlets asking the public for assistance in helping ID the female in the picture. The Sheriff’s Office immediately started receiving calls and started tracking down tip that led them to Russell County, Taylor County, Greensburg and multiple locations in Adair. Sheriff Brockman and deputies responded and investigated every tip called in. On Jan. 25, 2023, a tip came in that was substantiated and led to the suspects location and true identity.

On Jan. 27, 2023, Deputy Sheriff Jason Camfield signed a warrant for the arrest of Jacqueline Sandusky, 34, of Columbia and served it at 2:28 p.m. She was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of felony possession of forged instrument second degree, felony receipt of credit card, and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking.

Deputy Jason Camfield was assisted by K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation and would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance.

Submitted by Sheriff Josh Brockman