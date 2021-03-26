Adair County woman charged with animal cruelty

Debra Remmer, 65 of Adair County, has been charged with 141 counts of cruelty to animals, second degree.

Following a tip of a possible puppy mill in the county, Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman launched an investigation on March 24. District Judge Mike Loy granted an eventual search warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies executed the warrant at a residence off Johnny Harvey Road in the Breeding community. Once the sheriff’s office took control of the scene, Guardians of Rescue, a non-profit organization to assist with animals, was called in to help.

Probable cause was found to seize 141 animals, including nine cats. Triage on the animals took until after 4 a.m. the following morning. They were then sent to rescue facilities. The animals were surrendered to Guardians of Rescue, who will oversee their care. When healthy, they will be adopted out to new homes to loving families and individuals.

The investigation is ongoing by the sheriff’s office.