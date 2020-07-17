Adair County woman killed in two vehicle collision in Casey County

Clementsville, KY (July 17, 2020) — Units from Kentucky State Police Post 15 were dispatched at approximately 10:54 a.m. on July 16 to a two-vehicle injury collision that occurred one mile west of Clementsville on west KY 70 at the intersection of Gum Lick Road. Preliminary investigations indicate that 57-year-old Kathleen Goode of Casey Creek was operating a 2020 Hyundai when she turned off of Gum Lick Road onto west KY 70 and pulled into the path of a 1994 Freightliner dump truck operated by 23 year old Darrel Beachy of Liberty. Beachy attempted to swerve to avoid the collision, but was unsuccessful and struck Goode in the driver side. The dump truck exited the right side of the roadway and overturned in a creek. Goode was wearing her seatbelt and was air lifted to UK Chandler Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries. Beachy was not wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured. This collision is under investigation by Sergeant Adam Likins. Sgt. Likins was assisted on the scene by other KSP personnel, Casey County Sheriff’s department, Casey County EMS and the Clementsville Fire Department.