Adair FFA places first in state Crop Scouting Competition

Pictured left to right is Hayden Hancock, Coleton Wall, Rebecca Heuser, Rachel Hatcher and Heidi McGrady.

The Adair County FFA is once again winners, as they placed first in the state in the Crop Scouting Competition.

Adair County FFA competed in the State Crop Scouting Competition held at the University of Kentucky Princeton Research Station on Thursday, July 30.

The five students on the team are Hayden Hancock, Coleton Wall, Rebecca Heuser, Rachel Hatcher and Heidi McGrady.

The crop scouting competition consisted of nine fifteen minute rotations where contestants interacted virtually with university staff to determine their knowledge of corn, soybean and tobacco agronomics.

Students identified crop insects, diseases, weeds, environmental problems, growth stages and made recommendations based on their observations.

Adair County placed first in in the competition, with Larue and Marion counties placing second and third, respectively.

Adair County will advance to national competition to be held in Nebraska at a later date.