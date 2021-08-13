Attendee at Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting tests positive for Covid-19

Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 3:67 p.m.

Judge Executive Gale Cowan released the following statement Friday afternoon:

It has come to our attention this afternoon, Friday, August 13, 2021, that an attendee of Tuesday’s Adair County Fiscal Court meeting has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. We have been in contact with the Adair Co. Health Department and anyone we feel was within 6 ft of this person, we have tried to notify directly and should quarantine for 7 days with no symptoms. You would be allowed to return to normal activity on Tuesday with no symptoms and a negative test on Sunday or Monday of next week. If you have been fully vaccinated, you are not required to quarantine as long as you show no symptoms.

It is highly recommended that anyone who attended the meeting watch for symptoms and use all precautions necessary to keep family and friends safe.