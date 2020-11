Adair Fiscal Court meets today

The Adair County Fiscal Court will meet in regular session tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. cst via zoom and aired on Adair County Fiscal Court Facebook page live. The agenda is attached as well as listed below.

AGENDA

ADAIR COUNTY FISCAL COURT

REGULAR CALLED MEETING

NOVEMBER 10, 2020 @ 6:00 P.M.

ADAIR COUNTY ANNEX BASEMENT

424 PUBLIC SQUARE, COLUMBIA, KENTUCKY 42728

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRAYER

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF AGENDA APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Regular Called Meeting – October 27, 2020

DISBURSEMENTS

A.) SHERIFF’S REPORT

B.) ROAD DEPARTMENT REPORT

C.) G.R.A.S. REPORT

D.) COMMITTEE REPORTS

E.) JAIL REPORT

TREASURER

TREASURER’S REPORT

BUDGET AMENDMENTS

BUDGET TRANFERS

A.) LINE TO LINE TRANSFERS

B.) FUND TO FUND TRANSFERS

COURT ORDERS READING OF ROADS

10. ACTION ITEMS:

TILES FOR ROAD DEPARTMENT RECYCLING CENTER PART TIME HIRE 911 GRANT APPROVAL PERMISSION TO SIGN SENATE BILL 66 GRANT APPLICATION FOR AMBULANCE SERVICE CHRISTMAS IN GRADYVILLE-USE OF VOTING BUILDING

OTHER BUSINESS PUBLIC COMMENTS ADJOURN

This meeting will be held via ZOOM, and will NOT be open to the public, but will be live streamed on the Adair County Fiscal Court Facebook Page.