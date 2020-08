Adair Fiscal Court regular called meeting is Aug. 25

The Adair County Fiscal Court will meet in regular session on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. CT in the basement of the Adair County Annex building located at 424 Public Square, Columbia, KY 42728. The public is invited to attend. Masks are required due to Governor’s emergency executive order.

AGENDA

ADAIR COUNTY FISCAL COURT

REGULAR CALLED MEETING

AUGUST 25, 2020 @ 4:00 P.M.

ADAIR COUNTY ANNEX BASEMENT

424 PUBLIC SQUARE, COLUMBIA, KENTUCKY 42728

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRAYER

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF AGENDA APPROVAL OF MINUTES

August 11, 2020-Minutes-Regular Called

DISBURSEMENTS

TREASURER

BUDGET AMENDMENTS

TRANFERS

A.) LINE TO LINE TRANSFERS

B.) FUND TO FUND TRANSFERS

READING OF ROADS

` 8. ACTION ITEMS:

PART TIME HIRE-911 SIMPSON COUNTY JAIL CONTRACT JUDICIAL CENTER PARKING LOT STRIPE & SEAL

OTHER BUSINESS PUBLIC COMMENTS ADJOURN

This meeting is open to the public.

PER GOVERNOR BEASHEAR’S “EMERGENCY EXECUTIVE ORDER” MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED