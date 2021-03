Adair Fiscal Court will meet tonight

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

AGENDA

ADAIR COUNTY FISCAL COURT

REGULAR CALLED MEETING

MARCH 9, 2021 @ 6:00 P.M.

ADAIR COUNTY JIM BLAIR CENTER

901 HUDSON STREET, COLUMBIA, KENTUCKY 42728

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRAYER

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF AGENDA APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Regular Called Meeting – February 23, 2021

DISBURSEMENTS

REPORTS

A.) SHERIFF’S REPORT

B.) ROAD DEPARTMENT REPORT

C.) G.R.A.S. REPORT

D.) COMMITTEE REPORTS

E.) JAIL REPORT

TREASURER

TREASURER’S REPORT

BUDGET AMENDMENTS

BUDGET TRANFERS

A.) LINE TO LINE TRANSFERS

B.) FUND TO FUND TRANSFERS

COURT ORDERS READING OF ROADS ACTION ITEMS: A) NEAL GOLD – HOSPITAL DISTRICT UPDATE B) EXTENSION BOARD APPOINTMENT C) DISCUSSION/PERMISSION TO APPLY FOR THE HHW/ESCRAP GRANT D) DISCUSSION/PERMISSION TO APPLY FOR A RECYCLING GRANT E) HEALTH INSURANCE/BENEFITS DISCUSSION F) RECIND MOTION ALLOWING SHERIFF TO RECEIVE EXCESS FEE FUNDS G) 911 SECOND READING OF ORDINANCE AMENDING DISPATCHER AGE QUALIFICATIONS H) 2021 JAIL BUDGET I) COURTHOUSE DISCUSSION J) ROAD SIDE CLEANUP DISCUSSION

OTHER BUSINESS PUBLIC COMMENTS ADJOURN