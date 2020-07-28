Adair goes three days with no reported cases

July 28, 2020

From the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:Deaths: We are pleased to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 37 deaths resulting in a 3.9% mortality rate among known cases.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 9 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 104 hospitalizations resulting in a 11% hospitalization rate among known cases. The latest state data shows that 65% of ICU beds and 24% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Released (Recovered) Cases: We released 24 cases today from isolation (recovered). Released cases include: Adair: 9; Clinton: 3; Cumberland: 1; Green: 4; and, Pulaski: 7. In all, we have released 71.8% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 948 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This has resulted in the health department reaching out to over 2780 individuals during our contact tracing.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 230 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. Of those active cases, 53 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 28 today: Casey: 2; Clinton: 1; Cumberland: 3; Pulaski: 15; Russell: 4; Taylor: 2; and, Wayne: 1. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.03. This means our total case count is projected to double every 23.44 days. The new cases include:

Casey: A 50-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 1-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 2 months-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 69-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 34-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 43-year-old male who is released, 7/22/20

Pulaski: A 16-year-old male who is released, 7/15/20

Russell: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Wayne: A 38-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

We had a cluster of COVID-19 at the Casey County Health Department. This isn’t surprising since health care workers place themselves often in situations where disease can spread. For sanitation purposes and to prevent the spread of the disease to non-infected staff and clients, we have closed the facility for the remainder of the week. You should still be able to call in and speak to someone. Staff from neighboring counties can be dispatched on a very limited basis for services that can’t be held off for one week. This goes to show how easily this virus can spread, even in an environment where the staff were hyper-vigilant in following the guidance. Therefore, it extremely important you do everything you can to reduce your risk. Everyone should continue wearing their face coverings, avoiding crowds, social distancing, washing their hands frequently, increasing sanitation, and avoiding the touching of their faces.

To combat the spread of COVID-19, the Governor instituted some restrictions today:

Bars will be closed for two weeks, effective tomorrow, Tuesday, July 28.

Restaurants will be limited to 25% of pre-pandemic capacity indoors; outdoor accommodations remain limited only by the ability to provide proper social distancing.

Public and private schools are being asked to avoid offering in-person instruction until the third week of August.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 948 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 27,730 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of 07/27/20 (this includes 27,601 statewide plus 129 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.

https://www.lcdhd.org/2020/07/27/public-information-brief-7-27-20/