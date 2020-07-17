LCDHD reports that Adair has 7 new COVID-19 cases

Lake Cumberland District Health Department update for July 16:

Deaths: We are sad to report 1 new death today from Casey. We have experienced a total of 33 deaths resulting in a 4.7% mortality rate among known cases. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 8 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 86 hospitalizations resulting in a 12.2% hospitalization rate among known cases. The latest state data shows that 66% of ICU beds and 20% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Released (Recovered) Cases: We released 8 cases today from isolation (recovered). Released cases include: Adair: 1; Pulaski: 5; Russell: 1; and, Wayne: 1. In all, we have released 58.7% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 707 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This has resulted in the health department reaching out to over 2772 individuals during our contact tracing.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 259 active cases in our district across 10 of our 10 counties. Of those active cases, 61 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 25 today: Adair: 7; Casey: 5; Clinton: 3; Pulaski: 5; Russell: 3; and, Wayne: 2. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.05. This means our total case count is projected to double every 14.2 days. The new cases include:

Adair: A 64-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Adair: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Adair: A 34-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Adair: A 8-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Adair: A 4-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 27-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 101-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, unknown

Clinton: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 53-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 82-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 68-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 58-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

I sure wish we could leave the politics out of a pandemic. There are too many mixed messages coming out. It is no wonder people are confused. It is simple; we don’t want this disease to spread so fast that so many people are sick at once that the medical infrastructure is overwhelmed. If that happens, more people will die. We know from our local data that when the guidance is observed the rate of new cases decrease. The best way to slow the spread of the virus is for everyone to wear a mask when out in public, to avoid crowds, to social distance (stay 6-feet from others), to wash their hands with soap and water often and thoroughly, to stay home if they have a fever or are coughing, to increase sanitation, and to avoid touching their faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 707 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 21,214 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of 07/16/20 (this includes 21,083 statewide plus 131 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact.