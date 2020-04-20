Adair has one new positive coronavirus case, a nursing home employee

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) at the current time has experienced

Adair County experienced one new case today, an employee of Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor, according to a post on the Adair County Fiscal Court Facebook page.

LCDHD REPORT FOR APRIL 20, 2020:

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) at the current time has experienced

133 Positive/Presumptive Positive cases in our 10-county district. Regardless of the confirmed

case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD

is working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact all those who

may have come in contact with them.