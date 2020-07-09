Adair has six new cases of COVID-19 Thursday; Russell County resident dies

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reports 33 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday in the 10-county area, six in Adair County.

LCDHD REPORT:

Deaths: We are sad to report 1 new death today from Russell. We have experienced a total of 29 deaths resulting in an 5.6% mortality rate among known cases. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 6 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 77 hospitalizations resulting in an 15% hospitalization rate among known cases. The latest state data shows that 74% of ICU beds and 25% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Released (Recovered) Cases: We released 13 cases today from isolation (recovered). Released cases include: Adair: 6; Pulaski: 3; Russell: 3; and, Wayne: 1. In all, we have released 67.4% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 515 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This has resulted in the health department reaching out to over 2758 individuals during our contact tracing.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 139 active cases in our district across 9 of our 10 counties. Of those active cases, 30 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 33 today: Adair: 6; Casey: 14; Cumberland: 1; Green: 1; Pulaski: 5; Taylor: 2; and, Wayne: 4. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.03. This means our total case count is projected to double every 23.44 days. The new cases include:

Adair: A 13-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 16-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Adair: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 69-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Adair: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 3 month-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 15-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 69-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 91-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 92-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 81-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 89-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 82-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 77-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 81-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 72-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 94-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Cumberland: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, awaiting info

Green: A 39-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 68-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 47-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 16-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 51-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wow. What an overwhelming day. We had one death and added 33 new cases. We have a large cluster of new cases at a Casey County Nursing Home (with several more to be reported tomorrow). Our next biggest cluster are related to travel and religious services. We added a new cluster category today, “recreation”. We are now seeing cases arise from things like cookouts, boat outings, ballgames, fair-type related events.

The Governor announced a mandate for face coverings today. While I don’t like wearing a mask/bandana/cloth face covering anymore than anyone else, our public desperately needs to follow the guidance. With the spike in new cases, increased hospitalizations and mortality may not be far behind. We remind everyone that our best chance for slowing the spread is for everyone to wear a mask when out in public, to avoid crowds, to social distance (stay 6-feet from others), to wash their hands with soap and water often and thoroughly, to stay home if they have a fever or are coughing, to increase sanitation, and to avoid touching their faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 515 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 18,317 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across All 120 Kentucky Counties as of 07/09/20 (this includes 18,245 statewide plus 72 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact.