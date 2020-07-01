Adair has six new cases, up to 23 active COVID-19 cases

From the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Deaths: We are pleased to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 27 deaths resulting in a 7% mortality rate among known cases.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 5 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 70 hospitalizations resulting in an 18.1% hospitalization rate among known cases.

Released (Recovered) Cases: We released 4 cases today from isolation (recovered). Released cases include, Casey: 1; McCreary: 1; and, Pulaski: 2. In all, we have released 73.4% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 387 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This has resulted in the health department reaching out to over 2657 individuals during our contact tracing.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 76 active cases in our district across 9 of our 10 counties. Of those active cases, 16 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 13 today: Adair: 6; Pulaski: 5; Russell: 1; and, Taylor: 1. The new cases include:

Adair: A 9-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Adair: A 15-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 16-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 13-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 13-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Russell: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

With Robertson County reporting its first case, we have now had positive COVID-19 cases in all 120 Kentucky Counties. Today we continue to see an increase in new cases in Lake Cumberland. The week of Memorial Day, Lake Cumberland had 11 active cases. Five weeks later, we stand at 76 active cases. Today, most of our new cases were tied to restaurants and out-of-state travel. Our fear continues to be that the general public will not take the public health guidance seriously enough until it is so deeply embedded within our communities that we will be unable to slow the spread. Our best chance for slowing the spread is for everyone to wear a mask when out in public, to avoid crowds, to social distance (stay 6-feet from others), to wash their hands with soap and water often and thoroughly, to stay home if they have a fever or are coughing, to increase sanitation, and to avoid touching their faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 387 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 15,858 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across All 120 Kentucky Counties as of 07/01/20 (this includes 15,842 statewide plus 16 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact.