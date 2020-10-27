Adair County Community Voice

Adair Hospital District Meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 27

Monday, Oct. 26, 2020:

The Adair County Hospital District will be having its regularly scheduled quarterly meeting virtually at 6:30 P.M, October 27, 2020.  Attached below is the link to the meeting.  Also attached are the documents that the Board will be reviewing at the meeting.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/79401499447?pwd=S0ltckc1MDZ0NytOanJzc3V1Rk9Bdz09

Meeting ID: 794 0149 9447
Passcode: 9a31zi

 

AGENDA:

  1. Call to Order: Neal Gold, Chairman

 

  1. Approval of Minutes: Regular Scheduled Meeting July 28, 2020

 

  1. Financial Report: Tammy Curry

 

  1. Directors and Officers insurance renewal

 

  1. Administrator Report: Neal Gold

 

  1. Adjourn

 

 

 