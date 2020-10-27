Adair Hospital District Meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 27

Monday, Oct. 26, 2020:
The Adair County Hospital District will be having its regularly scheduled quarterly meeting virtually at 6:30 P.M, October 27, 2020. Attached below is the link to the meeting. Also attached are the documents that the Board will be reviewing at the meeting.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/79401499447?pwd=S0ltckc1MDZ0NytOanJzc3V1Rk9Bdz09
Meeting ID: 794 0149 9447
Passcode: 9a31zi
AGENDA:
- Call to Order: Neal Gold, Chairman
- Approval of Minutes: Regular Scheduled Meeting July 28, 2020
- Financial Report: Tammy Curry
- Directors and Officers insurance renewal
- Administrator Report: Neal Gold
- Adjourn