Adair man accused of shooting juvenile

Columbia, KY November 7, 2019 – On November 6th, 2019 at approximately 4:49 PM CST Troopers from Post 15 responded to Gentry Mill Road where a juvenile had been shot while operating an ATV on the roadway. Preliminary investigations indicate that a male subject pursued the juvenile operating the ATV on the roadway and discharged a firearm in the victims direction striking him in the back and the leg. The victim was transported by a personal vehicle to T.J. Sampson Hospital where he was treated and released.

Jamey Neat, age 45, of Columbia was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment 1st degree and assault 2nd degree. He was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail. This incident remains under investigation by Detective Nick Davis.