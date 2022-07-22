Adair man airlifted after motorcycle collision

Patrick Loy of Columbia was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital July 21 after being involved in a two-vehicle accident on Montpelier Rd., just before the Russell County line.

Preliminary investigation by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office indicates Loy, 32, along with passenger Cara Pemberton of Russell Springs was traveling towards Russell County on a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Whitney Coe of Columbia was traveling from Russell County toward Columbia on Montpelier Rd. in a 2014 Ford Edge.

Loy attempted to turn left on Montpelier and as Coe’s vehicle neared the rise, she was unable to avoid the motorcycle that was in her lane making the turn, resulting in a head-on collision.

Loy and Pemberton were treated on the scene by Adair County EMS. Loy was transported to T.J. Health of Columbia and then airlifted to the University of Louisville hospital. Pemberton was transported to the Russell County hospital. Coe was uninjured.Deputy Chandler Staten is continuing the investigation and was assisted on scene by Chief Deputy Brandon Hitch, Columbia-Adair County Fire, and Adair EMS.