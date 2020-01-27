Adair man arrested after suspicious activity

On Monday, Jan. 27, Adair County Sheriff K-9 Deputy Josh Durbin observed a vehicle around 1:45 a.m. turn into a the parking lot of a closed business.

When he turned in to check on vehicle it began to pull out.

A check of registration revealed license plates were expired and an insurance indicator was not valid.

Deputy Durbin initiated a traffic stop approximately four miles north of Columbia on KY Hwy. 55.

Roadside investigation found that Skylor Riggins, 25, of Columbia was in possession of illegal narcotics.

He was arrested and lodged in the Adair County Regional jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine, possession of synthetic drugs 1st degree, possession of marijuana, wanton endangerment 2nd degree, expired registration plates, no insurance, improper equipment and an outstanding warrant of arrest from Russell County District Court.

Deputy Durbin was assisted on the traffic stop by Columbia Police Officer Adam Cravens.