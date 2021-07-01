Adair County Community Voice

Adair man arrested after vehicle pursuit 

Charles Weston of Adair County was arrested June 28 on numerous charges following a vehicle pursuit.

Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenny Perkins was patrolling the White Oak Community when he received a complaint of illegal activity. He observed Weston in a 2002 GMC run through a stop sign, and initiated a traffic stop. Weston sped off.

Perkins later apprehended Weston and he is being charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs, operating on a DUI suspended license, fleeing and evading police, expired tags, and failure to obey traffic control.

Perkins was aided on the scene by Columbia Police Officer Trevor Foster.

 