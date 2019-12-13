Adair man arrested by Sheriff’s office after search of residence on KY 61 North

At 12:41 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, Adair County Sheriff Deputy Chandler Staten and Kentucky State Trooper Jacob Harper conducted a search of a residence occupied by 39-year-old Brandon Blair.

Located and seized in residence were methamphetamine, marijuana, baggies, scales and drug paraphernalia.

Blair was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Blair was also served an outstanding warrant for his arrest for flagrant non-support of child.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.