Adair man arrested by Sheriff’s office after search of residence on KY 61 North

At 12:41 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, Adair County Sheriff Deputy Chandler Staten and Kentucky State Trooper Jacob Harper conducted a search of a residence occupied by 39-year-old Brandon Blair.
Located and seized in residence were methamphetamine, marijuana, baggies, scales and drug paraphernalia.
Blair was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Blair was also served an outstanding warrant for his arrest for flagrant non-support of child.
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.