Adair man arrested for arson after early morning fire

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Coburg community in response to a vehicle on fire close to a residence around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8.

As a result of the effort by the Columbia-Adair County Fire Department, there was evidence of possible arson that was not consumed by the fire.

Although the 2004 Buick SUV was a total loss, valuable items to the investigation were recovered.

After investigation on scene, it was determined the fire was set and Bryan Crozier, 41, of Adair County was arrested a couple of hours later.

Deputy Joey Keith lodged him in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of arson, wanton endangerment 2nd degree and alcohol intoxication in a public place. The Sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.