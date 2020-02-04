Adair man arrested for drug charges after accident

According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 5:34 p.m., sheriff’s office was dispatched to a two vehicle injury accident at the intersection of Christine Road and Hwy. East 80.

Upon arrival and roadside investigation, Sheriff’s Deputy Joey Keith determined Scotty Enis, of Cane Valley was traveling east on Hwy. 80 and William Feese, 19, of Columbia was traveling on Christine Road when Feese disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of Christine Road and Hwy. 80.

Feese’s vehicle entered into the path of Enis’s vehicle, striking it.

Feese was placed into custody by Deputy Keith and was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Enis was transported to TJ Health Columbia by Adair County EMS.

After the incident, a 14-year-old in Enis’s vehicle was taken to Russell County Hospital by a private party due to injuries from the accident.

Feese was lodged by Deputy Keith in the Adair County Regional Jail and the Sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.