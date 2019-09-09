Adair man arrested for DUI after crash

Officers responded to a single vehicle injury wreck on Burkesville Street Sunday night, Sept. 8, 2019.

The accident occurred when Adam Ralph, 23, of Columbia left the roadway while operating a gold 2002 Ford Taurus dropping down on the right hand side of Burkesville Street, while southbound just past Grady Loop.

The vehicle dropped down into a culvert and ditch line before finally coming to a stop several yards later before Westwood Drive.

Ralph was transported by Adair EMS to T.J. Health Columbia for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident and was subsequently admitted.

Ralph has been charged with no/expired registration, failure of non-owner to maintain insurance and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Columbia Police Officer John Dial was the investigating officer. He was assisted on scene by Officer Adam Cravens, as well as members of Adair Fire Department. No other parties were injured in the accident.