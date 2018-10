Adair man arrested for stolen property, drugs

Troopers from Post 15 executed a search warrant at a residence three miles east of Columbia on New Concord Road late Tuesday morning. While searching the residence several stolen drills, saws and handguns were located along with marijuana and suspected methamphetamine.

Trooper Allen Shirley arrested Timothy VanArsdale, 40, of Columbia charging him with receiving stolen property under $10,000, receiving stolen property (firearm,) possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, first offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree, drug unspecified.

VanArsdale was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail. Trooper Marvin Blakey is conducting the investigation.