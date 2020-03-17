Adair man arrested in woods after foot pursuit

Sheriff Josh Brockman along with Russell County Sheriffs Office responded to a residence along the Adair / Russell line 14 miles east of Columbia in the Millerfield community on March 16 in an attempt to serve multiple warrants including a parole violation.

Upon walking around the residence Steven Huff, 35, was spotted coming out of the barn and fled upon seeing law enforcement.

Sheriff Brockman pursued Huff across a field into woods where he was captured approximately 1/2 mile into the woods.

Brockman arrested Huff on charges of fleeing and evading police 2nd degree on foot, and three warrants of arrest was executed.

Adair Sheriffs Office was assisted by Russell County Sheriffs Office