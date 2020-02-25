Adair man arrested on drug charges

Columbia Police officers responded to a disturbance call at a basement apartment on the corner of Bomar Heights and Pine Tree Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24.

Upon the officers’ arrival, there were multiple individuals in and around the apartment and one party present refused to follow basic commands to keep his hands outside of his pockets after being told repeatedly.

Once detained, the subject was found to be in possession of one gram of suspected methamphetamine and was taken into custody.

Matthew Alexander, 22, of Columbia has been charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine.

Alexander is currently on probation for fleeing and evading officers stemming from an attempted traffic stop in spring of 2019.

Officer Evan Burton was the arresting officer and was assisted on scene by Officer Drew Conn.