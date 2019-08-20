Adair man arrested on drug charges

Sheriff’s office makes felony drug arrest after a traffic stop six miles north of Columbia.

On Saturday, August 17 at 3:31 p.m., K9 deputy Josh Durbin initiated a traffic stop on a 2011 Dodge passenger car.

During the investigative stop, it was determined there was suspicion of controlled substances in the vehicle.

K9 Nitro was deployed and gave a positive hit indicator of narcotics in the vehicle, and a search followed revealing suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Benjamin Shroyer, 40, of Columbia was arrested by the Sheriff’s office and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on methamphetamine and paraphernalia possession charges.