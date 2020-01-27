Adair man arrested on methamphetamine charges

On Saturday, Jan. 25 at 11:53 p.m., Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Padgett initiated a traffic stop on a 2006 silver Ford in the vicinity of Wheeler Hill in southern Adair County.

After roadside investigation, Deputy Padgett suspected illegal narcotics in vehicle and K-9 Deputy Josh Durbin along with K-9 Nitro responded to the scene.

Nitro alerted to the scent of illegal substance in the vehicle and a search of the vehicle was conducted, with methamphetamine found as a result of the search.

Jared Wheat, 25, of Columbia was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine, expired registration plate and no insurance.

Wheat was lodged by Deputy Padgett in the Adair County Regional Jail and the Sheriff’s office is continuing investigation.