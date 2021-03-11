Adair man dies in incident on parkway

March 11, 2021

An Adair County man has died after he apparently exited a vehicle in which he was a passenger.

Officers found Edy Reyes, 27, of Columbia, dead in the median on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway around the 59-mile marker in Russell County, according to various reports.

The Community Voice learned that Courtney Shuck was driving a van traveling toward Columbia when the incident occurred around 8:13 p.m. Sunday.

The Russell County Sheriff was not available when a call was made to his office but a person answering the phone said the case is being investigated by Russell County Coroner Mark Coots.

Coots could not be reached by presstime, but he told The Times Journal in Russell Springs that Reyes suffered from fatal blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to The Times Journal, the vehicle was reportedly traveling at a speed of 70 mph when the incident occurred.

