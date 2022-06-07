Adair man faces multiple charges

Jonathon Bryant, 38, was arrested Monday morning on numerous charges after being involved in an incident on Vester Road.

Adair County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten and Deputy Kenny Perkins responded to multiple 911 calls on Bryant. They located Bryant trying to leave the residence, while his Toyota truck left the roadway and struck the brick entrance to a residence driveway.

Bryant continued to disobey commands to exit his vehicle, trying to get his vehicle unstuck when Deputy Staten deployed a taser. Bryant was taken into custody and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.

He is being charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under influence, operating on a suspended license, assault, second degree; resisting arrest wanton endangerment; and criminal mischief