Adair man injured in accident Tuesday

Adair County Sheriff Deputy Josh Durbin was dispatched to an auto collision with injuries Tuesday afternoon on Burkesville Road at the Louie B. Nunn exit ramp.

A 2018 Dodge Ram, operated by Tommy Ray, 53, of Tennessee, was attempting a left-hand turn from the exit ramp onto Burkesville Road. Ray pulled into the path of a 2004 Dodge Caravan, being operated by Pat Morris, 60, of Adair County. Morris was traveling toward Columbia with the right-of-way when struck in the side. The impact caused the Caravan to overturn and came to rest approximately 200 feet from point of impact.

Morris was treated for head injuries by Adair County EMS and transported to T.J. Health Columbia for further treatment.

Adair County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident.